ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two demonstrators were arrested outside of a Home Depot at 650 Ponce De Leon Ave. Thursday afternoon.

According to Atlanta police, two detained suspects, identified as Lorraine Fontana, 76, and Taylor Jordan, 25, refused to leave private property.

Police said they are placed under arrest for Criminal Trespass.

