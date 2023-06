ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Tickets for the 2023 Atlanta Air Show are now on sale.

It’s scheduled for Oct. 7-8 at Falcon Field and will feature the U.S Air Force F-22 Raptor Demo Team.

Made in Marietta, the F-22 Raptor is the fastest and most maneuverable fighter jet in the world today.

Various ticket packages are available here.

