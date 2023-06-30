Look Up Atlanta
Atlanta Airport could break TSA records for passengers screened ahead of 4th of July

TSA projected to screen 100K travelers Friday at Atlanta airport
By Madeline Montgomery
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - TSA and Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport officials say security screening records could be broken Friday by the number of people flying out for the Fourth of July holiday.

Airport staff says 100,000 people are estimated to be screened Friday and 370,000 are expected to pass through Hartsfield-Jackson.

But despite those numbers, people aren’t seeing long wait times for TSA.

“It’s a lot of people, but it doesn’t seem too backed up,” said Ka-Han Paul, who is flying to Reno for work.

“It’s pretty busy here, but we’re used to it, it’s fun,” said Sam Cummings, who is passing through Atlanta on his way back to the United Kingdom.

That’s because of coordination between TSA and Hartsfield-Jackson officials.

“We make sure that we are staffed with the Department of Aviation, make sure TSA is staffed and all the concessionaires are staffed,” said Andrew Gobeil, the director of communications and public affairs for the airport.

Passengers can also help with the lines.

“As you are packing your property, just make sure you don’t have any items prohibited inside. And as you enter the queuing area, have your identification and boarding pass out and ready. All of this can save valuable time,” said Robert Spinden, TSA’s federal security director.

And there’s a spot where a lot of folks get snagged.

“People have to step in and out of the magnetometer, or the body scanners because they forgot something in their pockets. So double-check your pocket. Make sure you don’t have your cell phone or if you have a smartwatch on, a lot of times that will alarm the screening equipment,” said Spinden.

And officials want passengers to remember that hold-ups don’t just happen at security checkpoints

" A good number of the travelers on holidays are not frequent travelers. So, they are unfamiliar with this dynamic environment. So, they may sit there and kind of take a look at their phone and see what’s going on and get in the way of things and slow things down,” said Gobeil.

