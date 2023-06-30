Look Up Atlanta
Atlanta families sue Georgia officials for transgender healthcare ban

The lawsuit argues that the ban, which will be enacted on July 1, is unconstitutional
Georgia Legislature
Georgia Legislature(WGCL)
By Hope Dean
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 10:24 AM EDT
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Four families who live in metro Atlanta have sued Georgia officials after the state legislature passed a law restricting transgender healthcare for minors.

Each of the families has a transgender daughter, ranging from the ages of 10 to 12. The federal suit argues that SB 140, which passed the Georgia Legislature in March and bans most gender-affirming treatments for minors, violates the Fourteenth Amendment. It was filed on June 29, two days before the law takes effect on July 1.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: Georgia Senate passes ban on ‘gender-affirming’ surgeries for transgender youth

The defendants include Georgia Department of Community Health Commissioner Caylee Noggle, the Georgia Department of Health’s Board of Community Health and several other public health officials.

Two of the girls in the lawsuit have started puberty blockers, which postpone the effects of puberty in children. The other two had planned to start blockers soon. But the bill prevents this care, resulting in “devastating physical and psychological consequences,” the suit argues. The two families said they would have to consider moving if the ban isn’t lifted.

The suit also says that the ban harms members of TransParent, a national organization and support group for parents of transgender children. TransParent has a chapter in Decatur.

“These stressful considerations have caused members to lose sleep, experience significant mental turmoil, and fear for the well-being of their children and families,” the suit says.

Check back with Atlanta News First as this story develops.

