Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

ATLVault: 110 years ago, Mary Phagan’s murder and Leo Frank’s trial

The city’s most sensational trial captivated the attention of a nation.
By Tim Darnell
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 9:55 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Mary Phagan had only two things on her mind on April 26, 1913. First, it was Confederate Memorial Day in Georgia, and she was excited to show off her new dress. Second, she had to pick up her paycheck of $1.20 from Leo Frank, her boss at the National Pencil Company in Atlanta, where she worked to help support her widowed mother who ran a local boarding house.

Phagan ate a late breakfast of cabbage and bread around 11:30 a.m., and then headed to the factory. She would never be seen alive again.

Phagan’s body was discovered early the next morning by night watchman Newt Lee, who was making his rounds and came upon her in the factory’s filthy basement. Two days later, police arrested Frank - believed to be the last person to have seen Phagan alive - and charged him with her murder.

Phagan’s murder and Frank’s trial captured the nation’s attention, and until the Atlanta child murders of the late 1970s and early 80s, was the city’s most sensational. Two years after he was convicted, Frank was abducted from his cell at the Georgia State Prison in Milledgeville, driven to Marietta and lynched.

Steve Oney is the author of “And the Dead Shall Rise: The Murder of Mary Phagan and the Lynching of Leo Frank,” arguably the most definitive account of this Atlanta story of murder and revenge in the early 20th century.

TIMELINE

April 26, 1913: Employed by the National Pencil Company in Atlanta, 13-year-old Mary Phagan walks to the factory to retrieve her paycheck.

April 27, 1913: Police in Fulton County receive a report of a dead body, later identified as that of Mary Phagan, in the factory’s basement.

April 29, 1913: Leo Frank is arrested and charged with Mary Phagan’s murder.

August 1913: After a three-week trial, Leo Frank is convicted of Mary Phagan’s murder and sentenced to death.

April 19, 1915: Following a series of appeals, the U.S. Supreme Court rejects Leo Frank’s final murder conviction appeal in a 7-2 vote.

August 16, 1915: Residents of Mary Phagan’s hometown kidnap Leo Frank from the state prison and lynch him.

ATLVault: A digital series of podcasts and articles bringing Atlanta history to life

Listen to all of Atlanta News First’s podcasts, now available on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and Amazon Music, and all of your favorite podcasting platforms.

Behind the Investigation With Atlanta News First
Behind the Investigation podcasts

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Keara Williams
Woman killed in GA-400 wrong-way crash was rideshare driver, family says
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Police seize guns, drugs from man who had over 20 arrests in Georgia
I-85 southbound in Gwinnett County
Downed power lines bring I-85 South to standstill in Gwinnett County
Naked man runs away after gunshots at Spalding County home, police say

Latest News

Fun in the sun can lead to heat illness and dehydration quickly for a child.
Do you know the signs of dehydration? Georgia health experts urge you to plan ahead
Extreme heat concerns heading into Fourth of July holiday weekend
Atlanta is a city thriving with historical identity, heroic figures and thrilling adventures....
Atlanta News First Podcasts
Georgia Legislature
Atlanta families sue Georgia officials for transgender healthcare ban