Biden working on new plan for ‘legally sound’ student loan forgiveness

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Hours after the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that President Joe Biden had overstepped his authority by offering forgiveness on student loan debts without consulting Congress, he announced a new plan to bring relief to millions of American borrowers.

Biden said he will use the 1965 Higher Education Act to achieve forgiveness instead of the HEROES Act, which was signed in the wake of the 9/11 terror attacks and allowed the Department of Education to modify or cancel student loan debts in the wake of national emergencies. Biden had turned to the HEROES Act during the COVID-19 pandemic to forgive loans.

Unlike the HEROES Act, the Higher Education Act does not require an emergency to allow the Department of Education to cancel debts.

“This new path is legally sound and it’s going to take longer but in my view it’s the best path that remains to providing as many borrowers as possible with debt relief,” said Biden, speaking from the White House. “I’m not going to stop fighting to deliver borrowers what they need, particularly those at the bottom end of the economic scale. So we need to find a new way.”

The timeline for Biden’s new forgiveness plan wasn’t immediately made clear, but he also announced Friday that while loan payments would resume in October, late payments wouldn’t be considered delinquent or count against a borrower’s credit score for one year.

“Because the Department of Education won’t refer borrowers, and the reason why that will work, they won’t refer borrowers who missed payments to credit agencies for 12 months to give them a chance to get back up and running,” said Biden.

Biden’s original plan would have eliminated up to $10,000 of federal student loan debt for borrowers making under $125,000 yearly. It would have also cancelled up to $20,000 in federal student loan debt for Pell Grant recipients. It would have impacted an estimated 45 million people who hold a combined $1.6 trillion in unpaid student loans.

Ray Cornelius is one of those people. A graduate of the University of South Florida, Cornelius now works for Clark Atlanta’s radio station as a marketing director and is still working to pay off his student loans.

“I’m ready to move forward financially,” he said. “Who wants to be tied to a debt? I graduated in ‘97, so we’re approaching almost a 30-year mark here and to still have to deal with that is not a good thing.”

He talks to students at Clark Atlanta every day who are concerned about their ability to repay their loans after graduating.

“It’s bleak, it’s a little gloomy because with some of these students, not all of them are here on scholarships,” Cornelius said.

“It’s not easy but you know, it is what it is if we want to go to this school,” said Clark Atlanta student Isaac Goodlow. “I got to find a way to make one, that’s the school motto. I got to find a way to make one. It’s just making it tougher for students like me.”

