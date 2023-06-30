Look Up Atlanta
Canton businessman makes it his mission to help and support his community

From financial help to simply showing care and compassion, Kevin Williams, a successful businessman with three Chick-fil-A franchises across Canton, is always ready to help others.
By Catherine Catoura
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 5:35 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Kevin Williams of Cherokee County has a reputation for giving back to his community, and the Atlanta News First Surprise Squad felt it was time to recognize his immense generosity.

From financial help to simply showing care and compassion, Williams, a successful businessman with three Chick-fil-A franchises across Canton, is always ready to help others.

“Oh, man, Kevin Williams is the bomb; if there is something good going on in Cherokee County, Kevin Williams is involved in it,” said Mollie Guy.

Many point to his heart for people being his most admirable quality.

“If something happens in one of our schools, he empowers us to say, go love on them, go care for them, how can we care for this group or this individual; he just wants everybody to feel loved, cared for, and supported,” said friend Stefanie Gibbons.

Mollie Guy’s son Caleb was one such person who experienced Williams’ kindness firsthand.

Caption

Four years ago, Kevin gave Caleb a job, then sponsored his journey to the Special Olympics World Games. Caleb came home with three silver medals.

“He took a chance on Caleb; they didn’t give Caleb a job out of pity, but felt like they could partner with Caleb,” said Mollie.

Teachers have also felt the love, with Kevin’s Cherokee Education Foundation having given local schools more than one million dollars over the past decade.

Fourteen years ago, Kevin and his family also fostered, then adopted, a young man from the Goshen Valley Boys Ranch, a home for 8-18 year old young men in the foster care system. Now, the Williams family has a new, related venture in the works: a non-profit geared towards providing resources for families going through the fostering and adoption process and the many challenges they face.

Thanks to our sponsors Beaver Toyota of Cumming, United Community Bank, and Van Sant Law for making this surprise possible.

If you know someone doing good things in their community, send us an email at surprisesquad@wanf.com.

