Cobb County police respond to Cumberland Mall after reports of fight in food court

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb County police responded to Cumberland Mall at 6 p.m. after reports of gunfire in the mall.

Police say no shots were ever fired despite reports of gunfire on social media, but that there was a fight in the food court. Two people reportedly involved in the fight were found in the mall’s parking lot and detained.

Police say a man dropped a gun during the fight and another gun was found during the investigation.

A Cumberland Mall spokesperson said the mall remains open.

