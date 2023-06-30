Cobb County police respond to Cumberland Mall after reports of fight in food court
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:19 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Cobb County police responded to Cumberland Mall at 6 p.m. after reports of gunfire in the mall.
Police say no shots were ever fired despite reports of gunfire on social media, but that there was a fight in the food court. Two people reportedly involved in the fight were found in the mall’s parking lot and detained.
Police say a man dropped a gun during the fight and another gun was found during the investigation.
A Cumberland Mall spokesperson said the mall remains open.
