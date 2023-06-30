Crash kills 1, injures another in Cobb County, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A three-car crash killed one man and hospitalized a woman, Cobb County police said.

The crash happened early Thursday morning at the intersection of Richard D. Sailors Parkway and Old Lost Mountain Road, according to police. Police said 26-year-old Jordan Rogers was driving west on Richard D. Sailors Parkway while 54-year-old Gregory Brown and 29-year-old Aliya Abbey were traveling east in separate cars.

As Rogers attempted to turn on Old Lost Mountain Road, police say he hit Brown’s car, which caused Brown’s car to hit Abbey’s. Brown then collided with a stoplight.

Brown was taken to Wellstar Cobb where he later died. Abbey was taken to Wellstar Kennestone. Rogers did not need treatment.

Anyone with information should contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

