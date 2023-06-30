Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Crash kills 1, injures another in Cobb County, police say

Washington County to begin using new ambulance provider in August
Washington County to begin using new ambulance provider in August(Washington County)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A three-car crash killed one man and hospitalized a woman, Cobb County police said.

The crash happened early Thursday morning at the intersection of Richard D. Sailors Parkway and Old Lost Mountain Road, according to police. Police said 26-year-old Jordan Rogers was driving west on Richard D. Sailors Parkway while 54-year-old Gregory Brown and 29-year-old Aliya Abbey were traveling east in separate cars.

As Rogers attempted to turn on Old Lost Mountain Road, police say he hit Brown’s car, which caused Brown’s car to hit Abbey’s. Brown then collided with a stoplight.

Brown was taken to Wellstar Cobb where he later died. Abbey was taken to Wellstar Kennestone. Rogers did not need treatment.

Anyone with information should contact the Cobb County Police Department at 770-499-3987.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Keara Williams
Woman killed in GA-400 wrong-way crash was rideshare driver, family says
Police seize guns, drugs from man who had over 20 arrests in Georgia
Two lucky Georgians won $10,000 each in Tuesday's Mega Millions drawing.
2 Georgia players win $10K each in Tuesday’s Mega Millions drawing
Police responding to partial structure collapse
Partial structure collapse shuts down strip mall in Henry County
Sandy Springs Fire Department
Residents evacuated as crews battle fire at Sandy Springs apartment complex

Latest News

Downed power lines have I-85 South shut down in Gwinnett County
Atlanta Council weighing $12 million investment into resurfacing neighborhood streets
Bringing internet to rural Georgia
Violations discovered at same Sandy Springs apartment complex destroyed by fire
Police car lights at night city street. Red and blue lights. Road traffic accident. Evening...
2 arrested after protest on Ponce De Leon Ave