‘Danger’ alert issued after sewage spill closes portion of Chattahoochee River

Chattahoochee River sewage spill investigation
By Hope Dean
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:51 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SANDY SPRINGS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Ahead of a busy holiday weekend with temperatures near 100 degrees, officials have issued a ‘danger’ alert and closed a portion of the Chattahoochee River due to a sewage spill.

The Fulton County water department and the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper are investigating the spill, which officials believe happened underneath the bed of the river at Morgan Falls in Sandy Springs. This portion of the river flows downstream from Roswell Road.

E. coli readings showed high levels, the riverkeeper said on Friday afternoon. They did not say how long the closure will last.

The source of the sewage contamination is still under investigation.

Check back with Atlanta News First for updates.

