Dangerously hot weather expected in metro Atlanta ahead of 4th of July

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Extreme heat is in the forecast, making conditions in metro Atlanta unbearable at times.

Dr. Nick Beaulieu with Highland Urgent Care told Atlanta News First people should start hydrating now.

“Consider how long you will be out. About 20 minutes is worth one cup of water. For every twenty minutes you’re out, add a cup of water. Do the math. If it’s a six-hour day out there, think about how much hydration you want to have before you even start,” Dr. Beaulieu said.

Zoo Atlanta closed early Friday due to the heat wave. And they will continue to evaluate conditions for the animals through the weekend, and so will animal lovers James and Justine who are pet-sitting for Gracie the dog.

“We’re also a bit worried about her feet and you don’t want to be out in the middle of the day because it can hurt their feet. So, I guess we try to do it earlier in the day,” Pet sitter James Guttridge said.

And as a precaution, the city of Atlanta has opened a cooling center at the old MLK natatorium on Boulevard through July 3rd.

“When you sweat, you’re not losing just water. You’re losing salt and other electrolytes, so you need to replace the electrolytes as well. It’s a very important part of rehydration,” Dr. Beaulieu said.

