Debt collector reporting an overdue medical bill? Not so fast.

Rules prohibit debt collectors from reporting medical debt, and those rules could save your credit score.
By Harry Samler
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Patients know it’s coming sooner or later: the “your portion” of a medical bill that is not covered by insurance.

According to the federal government’s Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, one in five Americans has an unpaid medical debt. For decades, payment requests came directly from healthcare providers and, eventually, a debt collector.

But at the beginning of 2023, at the bureau’s urging, the three credit reporting agencies - Equifax, Experian and Transunion - agreed to stop reporting medical debts that are less than $500. The agreement applies to new medical debt and any prior debt under $500 that patients already paid.

Cindi Gatton, a patient advocate, helps clients negotiate medical bills. She said one of the biggest issues with medical debt is that it’s not something people plan for.

“A lot of people who incur a debt may have had every intention to pay it, but for whatever reason, they’ve lost their job or were going through a period of incredible inflation, they can’t afford to pay this bill and pay other bills, and then to find their credit negatively impacted, it’s a double whammy,” she said.

Got a problem? Here’s a list of helpful resources from Better Call Harry
CBS46's Better Call Harry met one Rheem water heater customer that says fixing the defective...

There is more good news that Americans may not be aware of. Medical debt over $500 can be sold to a debt collector, but the collector cannot report the debt to the credit reporting agencies for one year.

Gatton said the one-year grace period gives patients time to set up a payment plan directly through the medical provider. But she does not recommend paying any medical bill with a credit card; once the transaction goes through, it’s no longer considered a medical debt, and that voids the new protections.

If there’s something you would like Atlanta News First′s Consumer Investigator Better Call Harry to look into, fill out this submission form.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

