DeKalb gas stations must have security cameras starting June 30

Starting Friday all 243 gas stations in unincorporated DeKalb County must have functioning security cameras.
By Chelsea Beimfohr
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:45 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Starting Friday all 243 gas stations in unincorporated DeKalb County must have functioning security cameras.

It’s all part of a new ordinance that DeKalb County commissioners passed at the end of last year to keep the community safer.

“The future of public safety will rely heavily on technology and education. This ordinance moves us progressively towards creating minimum standards for best practices that protect the community and put criminals on notice their behavior is monitored,” said DeKalb County Commissioner Lorraine Cochran-Johnson.

The ordinance requires that cameras must be rolling 24/7 and be stationed at all entry and exit points, at gas pumps, and cash registers. Footage must also be stored for 60 days and display proper date and time and have night vision.

DeKalb County is serious about this new effort and community safety. They hired 6 new code enforcement agents to make sure all gas stations are following the rules. If they’re out of compliance, they could face jail time and lose their business license.

“With the ongoing violence and crime DeKalb County is experiencing, particularly at gas and service stations, the approval of this ordinance couldn’t be more dire,” said Cochran-Johnson. “The ordinance will be a valuable tool in deterring crime and serving justice to anyone who engages in criminal activity at a DeKalb gas or service station.”

