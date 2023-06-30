Look Up Atlanta
Do you know the signs of dehydration? Georgia health experts urge you to plan ahead

If you experience these symptoms, you should seek medical attention immediately.
Fun in the sun can lead to heat illness and dehydration quickly for a child.
Fun in the sun can lead to heat illness and dehydration quickly for a child.
By Don Shipman
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Health experts are sounding the alarm as Georgians get ready to celebrate the big holiday weekend with outdoor activities amid extreme heat in the forecast.

They’re urging families to plan out ways to stay cool and hydrated. Staying well hydrated is particularly important for children because they require more water than adults.

Dr. Stephen Palte, Chief Medical Officer of UnitedHealthcare of Georgia, says common signs of dehydration can include:

  1. A dry or sticky mouth
  2. Dry, cool skin
  3. In babies, the soft spot on top of their head might look sunken
  4. Drowsiness or dizziness
  5. You stop sweating



To avoid a trip to the emergency room, Dr. Palte recommends the 4 Gulps Rule for Water. For every 15 minutes of outdoor activity, he says to drink about 4 ounces of water, which is approximately 4 gulps.

Meteorologist Ella Dorsey says if you have access to a pool, use it this weekend.

“Essentially, if you’re not in a pool this weekend, you’re not going to want to spend much time outside,” said Dorsey during her morning weather report on Atlanta News First. “It’s going to be very hot. The heat indexes are above 100 degrees.”

Atlanta’s 15 public pools and seven splash parks are expected to be packed. Access is free. City pools are open from 12:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Click here for the city’s pool locations and hours.

The city’s seven splash pads are open daily from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Click here for the city’s splash pad locations and hours.

