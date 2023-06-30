Elderly Atlanta woman forced out of her home after it catches fire overnight

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An overnight fire has forced an elderly woman out of her home in Fulton County.

There’s heavy fire and smoke damage throughout the one-story ranch home in southwest Atlanta.

Emergency crews rushed to the house on the 3300 block of Hazelwood Drive SW a little after midnight.

Fire crews say the woman was able to make it out safely on her own. No injuries were reported.

Firefighters believe the fire was started accidentally, but they continue to look into the cause.

