Family of Christine King Farris shares they are finding comfort in their grief

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Friday, family members of Christine King Farris shared more information about her passing.

Christine’s son Issac Farris and her niece Bernice King battled through tears at times and laughed together when remembering fond memories of her. They are finding peace that she passed away peacefully at 95 years old after living an impactful life.

“The matriarch, the last-standing woman, has left us,” said Issac.

People across metro Atlanta and the world are sending their love to the family and friends of the civil rights leader.

She was the oldest, last living sibling of civil rights leader, Martin Luther King Jr. Farris was an author, civil rights leader, and public speaker. She died Thursday morning, just before the Supreme Court ruled against affirmative action. Her niece Bernice King says the news would have upset her.

“Every time she was there, throughout everything we went through, she was there. She wasn’t there yesterday,” said King.

Farris was one of the most tenured professors at Spelman College. She taught countless students, including Krislynn Thompson. Thompson says she didn’t get just one, but two semesters with Dr. Farris. She remembered her saying- “stand tall, head up.” She taught tough love which her students now appreciate.

“She had the intent and integrity and that impact is now felt because she followed through. Something about her presence always made you rise to the occasion,” said Thompson.

The family says the funeral won’t be for several weeks, they’re still finalizing details. Spelman College will play a part in her service.

