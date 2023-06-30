Look Up Atlanta
Family sweltering for days with no A/C in apartment

An elderly Atlanta woman is living in sweltering hot conditions after her air conditioner went out.
By Adam Murphy
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 8:42 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - An elderly couple in metro Atlanta endured sweltering conditions in their apartment home as temperatures soar.

74-year-old Christina DeLeon tries to keep her cool these days when dealing with maintenance at the Grace Apartment Homes on Chattahoochee Circle.

“They promise and promise and promise and they don’t do anything,” DeLeon said.

She said her air conditioning unit quit working months ago and it is sweltering inside her apartment. And while the thermostat read 84 degrees on Thursday afternoon, she said it felt more like 94.

“It’s just almost unbearable. I can’t even get up and do anything because if I just get up and do something I start sweating profusely,” DeLeon said.

To make matters worse, her bedroom ceiling is on the verge of collapsing. Water flooded her room a few weeks ago.

“There was a leak, a bad leak upstairs and water was coming down in my bedroom and it was hitting the bed, the floor, the bathroom, in the closets,” DeLeon said.

So, Atlanta News First took her concerns to the leasing office. The sign said open, but the door was locked. Moments later a woman pulled up in a car, told us to leave the property and drove off.

We were able to reach a member of the management team on the phone who said they repaired DeLeon’s air conditioning late Thursday afternoon.

“Just last week I had to go back to the cardiologist because I was having problems with breathing and not having any energy to get up and do anything because it’s so hot and it’s affecting my heart,” DeLeon said.

The DeLeon’s tell Atlanta News First that their apartment is finally starting to cool down. Also, a representative with the management team said they would be sending a contractor out to DeLeon’s apartment on Friday to assess the water damage to her bedroom ceiling.

