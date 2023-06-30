FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Hot today with afternoon storms

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - It will be another hot day in metro Atlanta with highs in the 90s. We’re also tracking storms that are expected to impact north Georgia this afternoon.

Friday’s summary

High - 93°

Normal high - 89°

Chance of rain - 40%

FIRST ALERT for heat, storms today

Today will be similar to Thursday with partly cloudy skies and highs in the 90s. A code orange Air Quality Alert is also in effect for metro Atlanta, which mean you should avoid being outdoors for a long period of time if you have lung issues.

A complex of storms will drop south into north Georgia during the early afternoon hours. Expect rain and lightning with these storms, with the potential of gusty winds.

Forecast map for noon Friday (Atlanta News First)

Forecast map for 3 p.m. Friday (Atlanta News First)

FIRST ALERT for dangerous heat this weekend

Temperatures will remain hot this weekend with heat index temperatures expected to reach above 100 degrees on Saturday and Sunday, which are First Alerts. If you’ll be outdoors this weekend, try to stay in the shade and drink plenty of water.

There’s a chance we’ll see storms overnight Friday into Saturday morning with only a stray shower or storm expected Saturday afternoon and evening.

Next week

There is a daily chance of rain next week, including Independence Day. Highs will stay in the low 90s, but not quite as hot as the dangerous heat we’re expecting this weekend.

