Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Fulton County detention officer arrested in another ‘excessive force’ incident at the jail

Whatley’s arrest paints a similar picture to other recent incidents in Fulton County jail
Mugshot: Demarcus Whatley
Mugshot: Demarcus Whatley(Fulton County Sheriff's Office)
By Mariya Murrow
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 11:00 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Another Fulton County detention officer has been arrested following allegations of excessive force against three inmates.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Officer Demarcus Whatley, 25, on Friday.

According to jail investigators, an emergency inmate grievance led the jail’s investigation unit to look into the June 25 incident. Surveillance video reportedly shows Whatley using excessive force against three inmates while on duty. The sheriff’s office alleges the detention officer failed to provide an accurate report of the incident.

Whatley’s arrest paints a similar picture to other incidents within Fulton County jail in recent months.

In early June, former detention officer Monique Clark was arrested for “excessive and unnecessary force during the exchange of custody of a detainee.”

Reynard Trotman, who joined the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in July 2022, was arrested in February on similar allegations. He received more than a dozen charges involving physical harm against an inmate.

RELATED: Family wants answers after man ‘eaten alive’ by bed bugs in county jail, attorney says

Whatley is being charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault, three counts of cruelty to inmate, one count of false statements and writings, concealment of facts, four counts of violation of oath by public officer and fraudulent documents and one count of reckless conduct.

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat released the following statement regarding Whatley’s arrest:

The Sheriff’s Office confirms Whatley has been fired and is being held at the Fulton County Jail without bond.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Keara Williams
Woman killed in GA-400 wrong-way crash was rideshare driver, family says
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Police seize guns, drugs from man who had over 20 arrests in Georgia
I-85 southbound in Gwinnett County
Downed power lines bring I-85 South to standstill in Gwinnett County
Naked man runs away after gunshots at Spalding County home, police say

Latest News

The entrance to Zoo Atlanta.
Zoo Atlanta to close early Friday due to heat
A worker keeps a competitive horse cool in the heat.
Hundreds of horses battle extreme heat in annual Conyers horse show
Fun in the sun can lead to heat illness and dehydration quickly for a child.
Do you know the signs of dehydration? Georgia health experts urge you to plan ahead
Extreme heat concerns heading into Fourth of July holiday weekend