Fulton County detention officer arrested in another ‘excessive force’ incident at the jail

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Another Fulton County detention officer has been arrested following allegations of excessive force against three inmates.

The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest of Officer Demarcus Whatley, 25, on Friday.

According to jail investigators, an emergency inmate grievance led the jail’s investigation unit to look into the June 25 incident. Surveillance video reportedly shows Whatley using excessive force against three inmates while on duty. The sheriff’s office alleges the detention officer failed to provide an accurate report of the incident.

Whatley’s arrest paints a similar picture to other incidents within Fulton County jail in recent months.

In early June, former detention officer Monique Clark was arrested for “excessive and unnecessary force during the exchange of custody of a detainee.”

Reynard Trotman, who joined the Fulton County Sheriff’s Office in July 2022, was arrested in February on similar allegations. He received more than a dozen charges involving physical harm against an inmate.

Whatley is being charged with three counts of felony aggravated assault, three counts of cruelty to inmate, one count of false statements and writings, concealment of facts, four counts of violation of oath by public officer and fraudulent documents and one count of reckless conduct.

Fulton County Sheriff Patrick “Pat” Labat released the following statement regarding Whatley’s arrest:

“Detention officers have the responsibility of treating those in their custody humanely and with respect. When an officer deviates from this duty, they must be held accountable. The Fulton County Sheriff’s Office is committed to thoroughly investigating claims of officer misconduct. As sheriff, I remain committed to transparency and taking action swiftly and appropriately should those claims be sustained.”

The Sheriff’s Office confirms Whatley has been fired and is being held at the Fulton County Jail without bond.

