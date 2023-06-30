Look Up Atlanta
Glass repair company dealing with surge in business due to car break-ins

By Joshua Skinner
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:47 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
STONE MOUNTAIN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The phones are constantly busy for Gwinnett Glass owner Daniel Patterson.

“We get calls all the time,” he said. “This is actually the fourth one for today.”

It’s gotten to the point where Patterson has created words to describe business.

“Dramatically,” he said.

That’s because Gwinnett Glass deals heavily with car window repair.

“Within the last three-to-four years, the increase in break-ins is crazy,” Patterson said.

Thursday afternoon’s client, Ajanee Logan, is a repeat customer.

“I just went up to Benihana to pick up some to-go food,” she said. “I wasn’t in there for any longer than 15 minutes. I come back out, and they got me!”

It’s the third time her Jeep Grand Cherokee has been broken into.

“They’re looking for weapons,” Patterson explained.

After a quick re-introduction with Logan, Patterson gets to work.

He vacuums the glass, takes the door apart, preps the new window, reinstalls it, and finishes by pounding some water.

He also dishes out advice.

“I would advise that maybe you should even leave your vehicle open,” Patterson said, saying that allowing potential thieves to look around your car without breaking in could save you money.

With car break-ins approaching 40% of Atlanta crime in 2022, it might be time to think outside the box to keep it from getting smashed.

Because even though Patterson can repair glass, emotional repair takes much longer.

“Every time we replace a door glass, there’s a story behind it,” Patterson said.

