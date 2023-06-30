Hundreds of horses battle extreme heat in annual Conyers horse show

CONYERS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - As hundreds of horses arrive in Rockdale County for the Georgia Quarter Horse Association’s Big A and Stars & Stripes competition, organizers are taking extra precautions to keep both the horses and humans stay safe in this week’s extreme heat.

The Georgia International Horse Park in Conyers is hosting more than 700 horses over the long holiday weekend. Due to the heat, competitions are limited to early in the day and late in the afternoon. Midday competitions are also off limits for high-demand courses, according to Robin Barrow, vice president of the Georgia Quarter Horse Association.

On the park grounds, trainers can be seen hosing down their horses ahead of competitions.

“They’re all registered quarter horses. They do a multitude of disciplines,” Barrow said. “So, I have western horses, I have horses that do halter, I have horses here that are jumpers. And then we have what I call all-around horses. They’re kind of jacks of all trade.”

Barrow is also one of three veterinarians on duty throughout the event. She says when temperatures spike, we need to be mindful of everyone in our family, including pets.

“If we’re hot, your pets are hot,” Barrow said. “Concrete gets 120 to 135 degrees. It’ll burn their feet.”

More than 1,500 people are expected to attend the weekend event. Already nearly 250 RVs are parked alongside the competition grounds. Free water and ice will be available throughout the park.

The horse show competitions run Friday, June 30 through Sunday, July 9 and are open to the public. There are ten complete shows and two qualifying shows. They begin at about 7:00 a.m. and end at about 8:00 p.m. You can visit the Georgia Quarter Horse Association’s website here.

