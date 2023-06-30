Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Man found shot to death in Atlanta’s Lakewood Heights neighborhood

The scene of a deadly shooting in southeast Atlanta.
The scene of a deadly shooting in southeast Atlanta.(Atlanta News First)
By Jennifer Lifsey
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:52 AM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Streets are blocked off Friday morning for a deadly shooting investigation at a home in southeast Atlanta.

Police were called to a home at Richmond Avenue SE and Livermore Street SE in the Lakewood Heights neighborhood just after 3 a.m. for a person shot call. When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old man dead with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Charleston Avenue SE at Whatley Street SE is shut down as police investigate.

If you have any information, contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-658-6666 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Keara Williams
Woman killed in GA-400 wrong-way crash was rideshare driver, family says
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Police seize guns, drugs from man who had over 20 arrests in Georgia
I-85 southbound in Gwinnett County
Downed power lines bring I-85 South to standstill in Gwinnett County
Naked man runs away after gunshots at Spalding County home, police say

Latest News

Hazelwood Drive house fire.
Elderly Atlanta woman forced out of her home after it catches fire overnight
Shattered glass sits on the drivers seat of a vehicle in Stone Mountain, GA.
Glass repair company dealing with surge in business due to car break-ins
Gas station security camera
DeKalb gas stations must have security cameras starting June 30
Corporal Kevin Turner has been with the City of South Fulton Police Department for three years
‘Your instinct kicks in to save a life’: South Fulton Officer drags man from burning car