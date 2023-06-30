Man found shot to death in Atlanta’s Lakewood Heights neighborhood

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Streets are blocked off Friday morning for a deadly shooting investigation at a home in southeast Atlanta.

Police were called to a home at Richmond Avenue SE and Livermore Street SE in the Lakewood Heights neighborhood just after 3 a.m. for a person shot call. When they arrived, they found a 36-year-old man dead with gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Charleston Avenue SE at Whatley Street SE is shut down as police investigate.

If you have any information, contact the Atlanta Police Department at 404-658-6666 or Crime Stoppers at 404-577-TIPS (8477).

