Man jumps out of bushes, attacks 2 women with knife in southeast Atlanta, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two women were taken to the hospital early Friday morning after a man attacked them with a pocket knife in south Atlanta, according to police.

Police responded to the 3000 block of Macon Drive SE at 4 a.m., finding the women with multiple lacerations on their arms and elbows, they said.

The victims were walking from a store when the man jumped out of the bushes and assaulted them with the knife, the Atlanta Police Department statement said.

They said that the women fought him off and both were taken to Grady Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The name of the man and the two women were not released. Police continue to investigate.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.