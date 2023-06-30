Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Nearly 10,000 babies were born in Texas last year due to abortion ban, researchers estimate

Researchers estimate nearly 9,800 live births between April 2022 and December 2022 would not...
Researchers estimate nearly 9,800 live births between April 2022 and December 2022 would not have happened if the ban had not been enacted.(Vidal Balielo Jr./Pexels via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:47 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A study found Texas’ 2021 abortion ban led to nearly 10,000 additional births.

The ban, which went into effect that September, essentially banned abortions after a fetal heartbeat is detected.

That means about five to six weeks after the last menstrual cycle.

Johns Hopkins Bloomberg School of Public Health researchers examined data and created a model of the number of expected births without the ban.

They estimate nearly 9,800 live births between April 2022 and December 2022 would not have happened if the ban had not been enacted.

A lead author said the findings show that thousands of people may have had no choice but to carry an unwanted or unsafe pregnancy to term.

The data comes a year after the U.S. Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade, which had guaranteed a federal right to abortion.

Since that decision, several states have enacted abortion bans.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Photo of Keara Williams
Woman killed in GA-400 wrong-way crash was rideshare driver, family says
Police seize guns, drugs from man who had over 20 arrests in Georgia
Rapper Young Thug appears in court
Here’s how Young Thug’s attorney is trying to get the rapper out of jail
I-85 southbound in Gwinnett County
Downed power lines bring I-85 South to standstill in Gwinnett County

Latest News

Is a debt collector threatening to report a medical bill? Not so fast. These rules could save...
Debt collector reporting an overdue medical bill? Not so fast.
Maurice Jimmerson
Judge sets court date for Georgia man after 10 years of waiting
Massachusetts State Lottery officials presented Paul Little with his $3 million check Friday.
Winner of stolen lottery ticket finally gets his jackpot
Aerial view of the Chattahoochee River
‘Danger’ alert issued after sewage spill closes portion of Chattahoochee River
LOCAL NEWS LIVE: Biden speaks after Supreme Court decision on student loans