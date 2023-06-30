Officials urge firework safety ahead of July 4 weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Fire officials are stressing safety ahead of the July 4 weekend.

Great Grizzly’s Firework Superstore in Clayton County was full of people stocking up Friday.

“I do it for the neighborhood and it’s so much fun. The kids come, my neighbors, the whole street,” said Tony Starks of Ellenwood.

In Roswell, an illegal firework sparked a small brush fire Wednesday.

The incident has fire officials warning the fun can turn dangerous.

“Even though they are legalized, we want people to exercise a lot more caution when they’re handling these fireworks,” said Lt. Eric Jackson with the South Fulton Fire Department.

Jackson says with changing weather conditions expected it’s important to be aware of your surroundings, “Survey the area. Make sure the remnants of those fireworks isn’t coming out in the area where there may be dry brush or dry trees.”

The department sent these additional tips and reminders:

- Never allow young children to play with or ignite fireworks

- Always have an adult supervise fireworks activities. Parents don’t realize that young children suffer injuries from sparklers. Sparklers burn at temperatures of about 2,000 degrees - hot enough to melt some metals.

· Never place any part of your body directly over a fireworks device when lighting the fuse. Back up to a safe distance immediately after lighting fireworks

- Never try to re-light or pick up fireworks that have not ignited fully.

- Keep a bucket of water or a garden hose handy in case of fire or other mishap.

- After fireworks complete their burning, douse the spent device with plenty of water from a bucket or hose before discarding it to prevent a trash fire.

