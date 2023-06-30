Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

People accused of more than 50 car break-ins arrested in DeKalb, police say

Stolen Lexus IS 250
Stolen Lexus IS 250(DeKalb County Police Department)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 7:37 PM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people allegedly responsible for more than 50 car break-ins have been arrested, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

Police said the thieves were arrested June 29 after a stolen Lexus IS250 used in the break-ins was spotted on the Connect DeKalb camera system near the 3000 block of Fields Drive.

Officers responded to the location and found the thieves getting into the Lexus. Both surrendered after seeing K9 units approach.

Police said they found three stolen guns and a “large amount” of stolen credit cards and IDs.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Photo of Keara Williams
Woman killed in GA-400 wrong-way crash was rideshare driver, family says
Police seize guns, drugs from man who had over 20 arrests in Georgia
Rapper Young Thug appears in court
Here’s how Young Thug’s attorney is trying to get the rapper out of jail
I-85 southbound in Gwinnett County
Downed power lines bring I-85 South to standstill in Gwinnett County

Latest News

Toco Hill Shopping Center in metro Atlanta
Planned Toco Hills annexation could be headed for a referendum
Police presence at Cumberland Mall
Cobb County police respond to Cumberland Mall after reports of fight in food court
Christine King Farris speaks during the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday commemorative...
Family of Christine King Farris shares they are finding comfort in their grief
Large sinkhole along busy Midtown street
Ponce de Leon Avenue reopens in Midtown after crews repair sinkhole