People accused of more than 50 car break-ins arrested in DeKalb, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people allegedly responsible for more than 50 car break-ins have been arrested, according to the DeKalb County Police Department.

Police said the thieves were arrested June 29 after a stolen Lexus IS250 used in the break-ins was spotted on the Connect DeKalb camera system near the 3000 block of Fields Drive.

Officers responded to the location and found the thieves getting into the Lexus. Both surrendered after seeing K9 units approach.

Police said they found three stolen guns and a “large amount” of stolen credit cards and IDs.

