Police arrest mother after 7-year-old found dead in DeKalb County
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 12:27 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Decatur, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police have arrested a woman in connection to the death of a 7-year-old in Decatur.
The DeKalb County Homicide Assault Unit started to investigate on Sunday after the body of Alivia Hobbs-Jordan was found at 2815 Misty Water Drive.
Police arrested Alondra Hobbs, the child’s mother, on Thursday. She faces charges of felony murder and second-degree cruelty, according to a statement from the DeKalb County Police Department.
Hobbs will appear in court on Saturday at 1 p.m.
