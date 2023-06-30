Police arrest mother after 7-year-old found dead in DeKalb County

Decatur, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police have arrested a woman in connection to the death of a 7-year-old in Decatur.

The DeKalb County Homicide Assault Unit started to investigate on Sunday after the body of Alivia Hobbs-Jordan was found at 2815 Misty Water Drive.

Police arrested Alondra Hobbs, the child’s mother, on Thursday. She faces charges of felony murder and second-degree cruelty, according to a statement from the DeKalb County Police Department.

Hobbs will appear in court on Saturday at 1 p.m.

