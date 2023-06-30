Ponce de Leon Avenue reopens in Midtown after crews repair sinkhole
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Ponce de Leon Avenue has fully reopened between Penn Avenue NE and Myrtle Street NE, according to the Atlanta Department of Transportation.
The sinkhole first opened around 2 p.m. Tuesday, swallowing an SUV. No one was injured by the sinkhole.
The City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management said the sinkhole was caused by a break in a lateral sewer line. The Department of Watershed Management has worked for the last 72 hours to repair the sinkhole and broken sewer line.
All lanes are open.
