Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Ponce de Leon Avenue reopens in Midtown after crews repair sinkhole

Large sinkhole along busy Midtown street
Large sinkhole along busy Midtown street
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Ponce de Leon Avenue has fully reopened between Penn Avenue NE and Myrtle Street NE, according to the Atlanta Department of Transportation.

The sinkhole first opened around 2 p.m. Tuesday, swallowing an SUV. No one was injured by the sinkhole.

The City of Atlanta Department of Watershed Management said the sinkhole was caused by a break in a lateral sewer line. The Department of Watershed Management has worked for the last 72 hours to repair the sinkhole and broken sewer line.

All lanes are open.

RELATED: Portion of Ponce remains closed as crews work to fix massive sinkhole

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Photo of Keara Williams
Woman killed in GA-400 wrong-way crash was rideshare driver, family says
Police seize guns, drugs from man who had over 20 arrests in Georgia
Rapper Young Thug appears in court
Here’s how Young Thug’s attorney is trying to get the rapper out of jail
I-85 southbound in Gwinnett County
Downed power lines bring I-85 South to standstill in Gwinnett County

Latest News

Christine King Farris speaks during the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday commemorative...
Family of Christine King Farris shares they are finding comfort in their grief
Dangerously hot weather expected in metro Atlanta ahead of 4th of July
Canton businessman makes it his mission to help and support his community
Biden working on new plan for “legally sound” student loan forgiveness