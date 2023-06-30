Atlanta food bank on verge of closing after nearly 35 years of service

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A metro Atlanta food bank that has been serving the community for decades is on the verge of closing if it doesn’t raise enough money to pay its bills.

For nearly 35 years, SWEEAC, a nonprofit started by a group of local churches, has been feeding families in southwest Atlanta.

“Right now, we’re in a crisis,” said Daniel Scott, board chairman for SWEEAC.

Scott said if the organization doesn’t raise $10,000 dollars by July 15, they’ll likely have to close their doors

“During the pandemic, a lot of corporations were stepping up and helping us and contributing but since that time, things have fallen off,” he explained.

SWEEAC used to operate from the basement of a church. The group moved to a warehouse off Fulton Industrial Blvd and Commerce in November to better meet the demands of the community. However, Scott said overhead costs like rent, electricity, and insurance are starting to add up.

“It’s just a lot that we’re taking on that we’ve never had to take on before and that’s why we’ve never been in a situation like this before because the amount of expenses was always small,” Scott said.

Every month, the organization feeds 5,000 families providing each with a full month’s worth of groceries. The area they serve is considered a “food desert” according to the Atlanta Community Food Bank.

Tammy Patterson has volunteered for SWEEAC since 2016. She said the families keep her coming back.

“The food insecurity is still here,” Patterson said. “A lot of families say they have to make a decision between buying groceries and paying the bills. Those kinds of stories get to me.”

Scott said they want to continue to lessen the burden on families, but they need the money to do it.

“I don’t want to see anyone go without. I think that’s the hardest thing,” he added.

One in nine families in the Atlanta metro area is food insecure, according to the Atlanta Community Food Bank. One in seven are children. If you would like to help SWEEAC reach its goal of $10,000, click here.

