Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Truck driver was using TikTok when he caused crash that killed 5, officials say

The driver was booked on five counts of manslaughter, four counts of endangerment and one count...
The driver was booked on five counts of manslaughter, four counts of endangerment and one count of tampering with physical evidence.(Department of Public Safety)
By David Baker and Gray News staff
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:47 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHANDLER, Ariz. (3TV/CBS 5/Gray News) — A semi truck driver was allegedly using TikTok when he caused a fiery crash on Interstate 10 near Chandler, Arizona, earlier this year.

Five people were killed and the truck driver is now facing charges, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

Investigators said 36-year-old Danny G. Tiner was arrested Thursday.

According to Arizona Department of Public Safety, Tiner was driving 68 miles per hour in a 55 mph construction zone along I-10 on January 12 at around 6:15 a.m.

He was reportedly using TikTok on his cell phone when he plowed into two cars, pushing them into another semi truck and two other vehicles just past the Chandler Boulevard exit.

The two cars that were crushed between the semi trucks burst into flames, resulting in the deaths of five people, officials said.

The freeway was shut down for about 11 hours that day.

Tiner originally said he received a message on his work tablet and “acknowledged the message,” investigators said. When he looked back up, he said he saw traffic was stopped and he couldn’t brake in time.

The FBI assisted Arizona Department of Public Safety investigators with examining Tiner’s phone and discovered what he was really doing on his device.

Tiner was booked into jail on five counts of manslaughter, four counts of endangerment and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Copyright 2023 KTVK/KPHO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Photo of Keara Williams
Woman killed in GA-400 wrong-way crash was rideshare driver, family says
The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Police seize guns, drugs from man who had over 20 arrests in Georgia
I-85 southbound in Gwinnett County
Downed power lines bring I-85 South to standstill in Gwinnett County
Naked man runs away after gunshots at Spalding County home, police say

Latest News

Police clear a street on the third night of protests sparked by the fatal police shooting of a...
600 arrested, 200 police officers hurt on France’s 3rd night of protests over teen’s killing
Hazelwood Drive house fire.
Elderly Atlanta woman forced out of her home after it catches fire overnight
U.S. Rep. George Santos speaks to reporters outside of the federal courthouse in Central Islip,...
Rep. George Santos set to appear in federal court on fraud, money laundering charges
The scene of a deadly shooting in southeast Atlanta.
Man found shot to death in Atlanta’s Lakewood Heights neighborhood