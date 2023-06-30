Look Up Atlanta
Woman arrested, accused of murder in Marietta, police say

(unsplash.com)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 4:13 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARIETTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A Pennsylvania woman, accused of murder in Marietta, is under arrest, according to police.

Keiyotta India Cooper is accused of stabbing Dearish Morris to death June 21 around 4 p.m. According to the Marietta Police Department, Cooper stabbed Morris multiple times at the Hospitality Inn on Delk Road. She then allegedly tried to hide the body before driving away in a car loaned to Morris.

Marietta police say they found Morris’ body around 10 p.m. that night.

Officers went on to say that the car’s owner tracked the car to Virginia and contacted police. Virginia police arrested Cooper during a traffic stop.

Cooper has been charged with felony murder, theft by taking and felony aggravated assault. She is currently in custody in Virginia awaiting extradition to Cobb County, according to Marietta police.

