‘Your instinct kicks in to save a life’: South Fulton Officer drags man from burning car

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A City of South Fulton Police Officer is credited with saving a man’s life after pulling him from a fiery wreck.

Body camera video shows the moment Corporal Kevin Turner pulls an injured driver out of a car engulfed in flames.

“Give me your hand! Give me your hand!” he can be heard shouting.

The dramatic video shows the flames shooting up, and Turner dragging the driver out of the car by his arms.

“Anything can happen in the blink of an eye. You’ve just got to be prepared to react,” Corporal Turner says, speaking exclusively with Atlanta News First.

On June 17th, around 10 p.m. Turner says he was working patrol when he got the call saying a car had careened off Fulton Industrial Boulevard, near the Atlanta Beverage Company. He was the first on scene.

“I got as close as I could,” he explains. “With the flames and heat, it kind of causes you to close your eyes, kind of like the feeling when you open an oven.”

As he ran down the hill and toward the car that had crashed into a tree, Corporal Turner says he could see the driver struggling and sprang into action.

“As law enforcement, your instinct kicks in to save a life. When I pulled him out, you don’t actually think about what happened and how dangerous it was until it’s over,” he says.

There are still tire marks in the dirt and pieces of the car strewn about. The ground is charred all around the tree.

Corporal Turner was not hurt, and says, despite his actions, he does not consider himself a hero.

“I’m a firm believer in ‘everything happens for a reason,’ and I was just in the right place at the right time. Just doing my job,” says Turner.

He has been with the City of South Fulton Police Department for three years now, after making a major career change from a supervisor at Walmart.

Because he did that, Corporal Turner was there at a time when seconds made the difference between life and death.

“That was someone’s son, their dad, their uncle, their brother. So I was just able to make sure he was able to see another day with his family.”

Corporal Turner says he went to the hospital to try to see the man he saved, but he was in surgery at the time and unable to receive visitors.

The department did not know the full extent of the man’s injuries, but did know he suffered two broken legs.

There was also a passenger in the car. Turner says the passenger could not remember if they got out of the car on their own or if they were ejected, but they were not seriously injured.

The investigation into what caused the crash is ongoing.

