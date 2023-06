ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The heat is impacting places you like to take the family on the weekends.

Zoo Atlanta announced it will close early Friday due to the high temperatures.

Gates will open at 9 a.m. and close at 2 p.m., and the grounds will close at 3 p.m.

