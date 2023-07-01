1 dead, 1 injured after crash on East Ponce de Leon Avenue, police say

DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 31-year-old motorcyclist has died and a woman was injured after a crash on East Ponce de Leon Avenue on Saturday morning, DeKalb County police said.

Emergency crews responded to the 5600 block of East Ponce de Leon Avenue after reports of a crash around 2:58 a.m. Officers say they found the 31-year-old man who was ejected from a motorcycle. He was pronounced dead on the scene. The identity of the victim is unknown.

The other driver, a 37-year-old woman, was rushed to an area hospital. Her identity and the current extent of her injuries are unknown.

The cause of the crash is under investigation, police say.

