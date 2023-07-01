12-year-old reported missing in DeKalb County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police have issued a Mattie’s Call for a missing 12-year-old boy in DeKalb County Saturday afternoon.

According to the Atlanta Police Department, Christian Thomas was last seen at 846 Flat Shoals Way SE on June 30, wearing a blue t-shirt, peach shorts over grey thermal pants, and orange Crocs.

Christian is being reported missing by his family and anyone with information is asked to call 911, the Atlanta Police Department’s Special Victim’s Unit at (404) 546-4260, or Crime Stoppers at (404) 577-TIPS (8477).

