67-year-old man with dementia reported missing in Clayton Co., police say

Photo of missing 67-year-old man Dennis Reese
Photo of missing 67-year-old man Dennis Reese(Clayton County Police Department)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 9:35 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Police need help in locating a 67-year-old man with dementia who was reported missing in Clayton County.

Officers responded to the 20 block of Fairview Drive in Jonesboro after reports of a missing person around 11:34 p.m.

Reese is described as 6-foot-1 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. It is unknown what clothes he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Mr. Dennis Reese is being asked to contact the Clayton County Police Department at (770) 477-3550.

