Atlanta hip-hop icon T.I. launches ‘King Collection’ eyewear line

Photo of Atlanta rapper T.I.
Photo of Atlanta rapper T.I.(Grand Hustle)
By Miles Montgomery
Updated: 19 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – Atlanta hip-hop icon T.I. has launched his new eyewear line “The King Collection” in partnership with Eye Candy Creations, according to a news release.

According to a news release, T.I., whose real name is Clifford Harris, will join Eye Candy Creations to promote the new line at the Essence Festival of Culture in New Orleans on Saturday afternoon.

This collection is expected to offer “affordable luxury” to fans of T.I. and Eye Candy, the news release said.

“I am excited to work with Tiffany on my eyewear line and with Eye Candy Creations as a whole,” said T.I.

The collection includes “premium materials such as 24kt gold plating, Italian acetates, wood, and genuine leather,” the news release said.

It is scheduled to be available online worldwide later this summer and in optical stores across America in fall 2023.

In August of 2022, T.I. was honored with the Georgia Outstanding Citizen Award and was recognized by President Joe Biden with the Lifetime Achievement Volunteer Award. He also partnered with Moolah Wireless and Morris Brown College to distribute tablets to 200 college students.

In November, T.I. sat down for an exclusive interview with Atlanta News First at the Trap City Cafe where he detailed opening the restaurant with Mike Upscale.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

