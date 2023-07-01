Atlanta police seek help in locating missing 65-year-old man with dementia

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A 65-year-old Atlanta man has gone missing and the Atlanta Police Department is asking for the public’s help.

Darrell Herbert Tanner was last seen around 5:30 p.m. June 30 at 875 Hank Aaron Dr. He is 6 feet tall, approximately 240 pounds and was last seen wearing all blue clothes, according to Atlanta police. Police also say Tanner has been diagnosed with dementia.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should call 911 or the Atlanta Police Homicide/Adult Missing Persons Unit at 404-546-4235.

