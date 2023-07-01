Memphis producer Drumma Boy continues to ‘put on’ for his city, hip-hop

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) – Memphis super producer Drumma Boy has always focused on making his music felt and heard by putting his heart and soul into every beat, hi-hat, and sound he’s created.

Drumma Boy, whose real name is Christopher Gholson, is best known for working with Atlanta rap legends Ludacris, T.I., Young Jeezy, Gucci Mane, Killer Mike, 2 Chainz, and more. He has also produced countless hit records for Lil Wayne, Drake, Nicki Minaj, and more.

The Memphis native, who lives in the Atlanta area recalls being inspired and surrounding himself with like-minded people.

“It’s really about being around people who are passionate and on the same drive as you,” Drumma Boy said. “We’re all trying to come up and get platinum records. It was about young cats with a drive trying to put our best foot forward. All of the beats I did set the tone.”

What set the tone for Drumma Boy’s career was working with young rappers in a group called Boyz N The Hood in 2005. He knew he was going to make magic with Jody Breeze and Young Jeezy.

“Jody was a super lyrical dude,” he said. “Jeezy was the hustler. We knew we had to make something happen. Jeezy’s energy was always great, man. He was a hustler, so he already had money before he made music.”

Drumma Boy has produced multiple songs for Young Jeezy.

“I knew I had to give him different than what the norm was for him. I couldn’t give him regular beats,” Drumma Boy said. “Everything with Jeezy was triumphant. Every anthem. Even Standing Ovation I had the intro to the album [Thug Motivation 101], and it ended up being one of the most popular songs on the album with so many quotable lines. Once I came through for Jeezy on Standing Ovation, we were locked in.”

Jeezy released his smash debut album, “Thug Motivation 101″ in 2005 behind his powerful hits “And Then What,” “Air Forces,” “My Hood,” “Standing Ovation,” “Soul Survivor,” and “Get Your Mind Right.”

Among the biggest songs Drumma Boy produced was “I Put On” with Jeezy and Kanye West. He remembers the process leading up to the song being released and knowing he had to “differentiate” himself.

“I Put On” was a moment where I had some cool club bangers with Jeezy and cool album placements. I knew I had to get something big on the radio,” he said. “This was the point where I had songs on his albums, but I had to get on radios.”

He recalled one day meeting Jeezy at the McDonald’s near the intersection of Northside Drive and 14th Street in 2008.

“I pulled up, he pulled up and we exchanged the CD and he popped the CD in and said, ‘I’ll hit you, keep you posted.’ He rode around the block and rode through the streets listening to that beat. I never heard the record until it came out. I was driving one time and Mz. Shyneka came on the radio and said, “Man my boy Drumma did it again y’all, we about to play this new music new single by Jeezy called “I Put On for my city.” When I heard Kanye, man my hair stood up on my arms. That was the first time anyone heard Kanye on a down south beat rapping on someone else’s beat. That was incredible. That was a monster song for me.

“There is no better feeling than having those monster records. It’s undeniable. Everywhere you go, people rap it. It was big for me too being from Memphis and putting us in a different caliber,” he said. “Anytime we got together, it was always magic,” Drumma Boy said.

Drumma Boy has also produced multiple hit songs with fellow Atlanta hip-hop icon T.I.

“TIP is super dope,” Drumma Boy said. “When I met him at his house, he greeted me as king. He said, “What’s up King?” I was like wow. He said, “You blessed my boy Rocko” with the song “Umma Do Me.” He was just impressed with what I did for Rocko and had to have me on his album, “Paper Trail.”

Drumma Boy produced “Ready for Whatever,” “What Up, What’s Happening,” “You Ain’t Missing Nothing,” and “My Life Your Entertainment” on T.I.’s sixth album released in September 2008.

“The first song that we did was “Ready for Whatever,” Drumma Boy explained. “He was very explanatory about what happened in his case. He was just protecting himself and his family.”

While he’s been in the music industry for more than 20 years, he said it’s important for the younger generation of aspiring musicians and producers to copyright their music.

“Copyright your music because sending your beats and MP3s, at some point, you’re going to need some protection,” he said. “Someone might try to take something, or people may try to replay it. If someone uses your music, at least you own it.”

He advises everyone to chase after their dreams.

“Brand yourself. Let your spirit be felt, and your face be known,” he said. “Work your relationships and establish relationships to where they don’t just know you by email, but they know your face. Let them know your spirit and know your soul. Be felt and be heard.”

Drumma Boy calls legendary group Three 6 Mafia one of his biggest inspirations.

“Coming out of Memphis I looked at them as the biggest artists in the game. It would baffle me that they weren’t known enough,” he said. “For 3 6 Mafia to put out an album “Most Known Unknowns” and this was after they won an Oscar award for the movie Hustle and Flow.”

While the Memphis native is best known for hard-hitting trap music sounds, he has focused on being diverse and tapping into other genres of music.

“I did a song with Usher on a song called “Stranger” and crossed over into different worlds and not just being known for trap music. What helped me was traveling to different cities and learning different cultures. Those types of records broadened my horizons and opened the eyes of many people who could see I could do anything,” he said.

Among his favorite artists to work with is Atlanta hip-hop icon Ludacris.

“Working with Luda is crazy man. His energy is crazy. As soon as I sent beats to his phone, I saw him at a party and told him I was working on my album, and he told me to send him some beats. He went through some beats and said, “he’s cool send me some more” he went crazy on them. He sent me a freestyle he did, and he posted it to hype everything up for me. He posted the video of him freestyling to my beat before he even rapped to it. Hyping the fans up.

The pair recently released a song called, “I Said What I Said,” with Ludacris tapping into his lyrical powers.

“Luda is a special guy. He’s one of the best rappers in the game,” Drumma Boy continued. “He’s one of my favorites that I’ve worked with. It just shows the class and why he’s sitting at the top of the game. He has an impeccable resume and consistently elevating family wise as a man, as a father, and as an actor.”

He’s also built a strong rapport with fellow Atlanta hip-hop icon, philanthropist, businessman, and community leader Killer Mike.

“Working with Killer Mike has been super cool,” he said. “He’s a great lyricist, super cool. He will motivate you, inspire you and educate you at the same time. It’s always dope when you walk away feeling like you’ve gained something and learned something. It’s been amazing to see what Killer Mike has been able to accomplish in such a short time. He finally getting his just due and getting heard.”

Drumma Boy said he is currently working on his album titled, “Drumma Boy and Friends.”

In addition to working on new music with Dexta Daps, Kevin Gates, and Ludacris, he also has a podcast with Dime Piece called “Beauty and the Beast.”

