Fire investigator: Fire that damaged Gwinnett Co. home was ‘accidental’

Fire at home in Gwinnett County
Fire at home in Gwinnett County
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 3:06 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A fire that began in a garage and caused damage to a home in Gwinnett County has been deemed “accidental” according to a Gwinnett County fire investigator.

Emergency crews responded to the 1200 block of Newbridge Circle in Buford around 3:57 a.m. Upon arrival, crews saw heavy smoke and massive flames coming from the roof of the home.

According to Gwinnett County Fire and Emergency Services, the fire “caused extensive damage to the garage and first floor of the home. Smoke and heat damage was noted throughout the second floor and basement.”

Fire at home in Gwinnett County
Fire at home in Gwinnett County
Fire at home in Gwinnett County
Fire at home in Gwinnett County
Fire at home in Gwinnett County
Fire at home in Gwinnett County

The two residents inside evacuated safely before crews arrived. No injuries were reported.

