FIRST ALERT: Feeling more like the triple digits this weekend

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -

A warm and muggy start to the weekend will lead to a hot and humid afternoon.

A heat advisory will go into effect at 8 AM and continue through the overnight hours Monday. This means feels like temperatures could be anywhere from 102 to 110 degrees through the afternoon both today and tomorrow.

Not only will we have the heat, but also storms. The afternoon and evening seem to be the most active time of day for the weekend, but Sunday, a few storms could roll in from the northwest just after sunrise.

Due to all of the energy we will have from the hot and humid days, isolated strong to severe storms are possible with gusty wind, heavy rain, and small hail being the threats.

Come the start of next week, we will pretty much copy and paste the forecast-- hot, humid, and unsettled.

Expect the chance for storms, especially in the afternoon with highs in the low 90s for Monday and the Fourth of July on Tuesday.

Temperatures will hang in the low 90s most of the week with a chance for afternoon/evening storms every day.

Welcome to Summer in Georgia! Stay cool and stay hydrated, everyone!

Heat advisory Saturday and Sunday. Feels like Temperatures between 102-110 degrees possible for the afternoons. (Atlanta News First)

It will feel like the triple digits for several hours today (Atlanta News First)

Isolated storms possible for the afternoon and evening (Atlanta News First)

Scattered storms possible tomorrow afternoon and evening (Atlanta News First)

Dangerously hot weekend with afternoon storms possible. Summer like through the week ahead. (Atlanta News First)

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.