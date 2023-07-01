Leveling up your 4th of July BBQ

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta News First brought in the experts before you fire up the grill for your 4th of July weekend cookout.

Jonathan and Justin Fox of Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q joined us on Atlanta News First Saturday morning.

The brothers say you should not be afraid to overseason with your favorite rubs.

For the sauce, they recommend putting it on during the last 10 minutes on the grill and then closing the lid to let it bake.

If you don’t feel like grilling this weekend, you can also head to Fox Bros. Bar-B-Q. But the brothers say you should come early and they have plenty of food for the holiday weekend crowds. You can check the locations and business hours at www.foxbrosbbq.com.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.