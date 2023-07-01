Look Up Atlanta is going to be a hot one!
An isolated storm is also possible
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Today is the day! Look Up Atlanta is tonight at Centennial Olympic Park.
The event starts at 5 PM, and boy is it going to be a hot one.
We have a First Alert for the heat today, and come 5 PM, feels like temperatures will still be well into the triple digits. Even as the sun sets, and the fireworks go off, it will feel more like the mid-80s.
Be sure to stay plenty hydrated and find ways to cool off if you plan on attending.
Now for the big question: will fireworks be a go? Or will storms dull the sparkle?
As of right now, storm coverage looks isolated at best between 5 and 11 PM. Any storms that fire up this evening could be electric and very heavy rain producers, but I think the show tonight should be all systems go!
Enjoy the night, stay cool, and Happy 4th!
