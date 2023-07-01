Look Up Atlanta is going to be a hot one!

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Today is the day! Look Up Atlanta is tonight at Centennial Olympic Park.

The event starts at 5 PM, and boy is it going to be a hot one.

We have a First Alert for the heat today, and come 5 PM, feels like temperatures will still be well into the triple digits. Even as the sun sets, and the fireworks go off, it will feel more like the mid-80s.

Be sure to stay plenty hydrated and find ways to cool off if you plan on attending.

Now for the big question: will fireworks be a go? Or will storms dull the sparkle?

As of right now, storm coverage looks isolated at best between 5 and 11 PM. Any storms that fire up this evening could be electric and very heavy rain producers, but I think the show tonight should be all systems go!

Enjoy the night, stay cool, and Happy 4th!

It will feel like the triple digits through the early evening tonight. (Atlanta News First)

Hot with maybe an isolated storm for Look Up Atlanta tonight (Atlanta News First)

Isolated storms possible tonight (Atlanta News First)

Few isolated storms could linger past sunset (Atlanta News First)

