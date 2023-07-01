Look Up Atlanta
3-Degree Guarantee
St. Jude Dream Home
Surprise Squad
Submit Your Photos

Planned Toco Hills annexation could be headed for a referendum

Toco Hill Shopping Center in metro Atlanta
Toco Hill Shopping Center in metro Atlanta(DeKalb County Government)
By Alexandra Parker
Published: Jun. 30, 2023 at 8:04 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Brookhaven City Council has approved a resolution calling for a referendum on the annexation of the Toco Hills neighborhood.

The saga began after Toco Hills resident Howard Ginsburg drafted a petition for the city of Brookhaven to annex the area. The neighborhood is currently in unincorporated DeKalb County.

Ginsburg got enough signatures to prevent the annexation from ending up on a ballot, but several other residents of both Brookhaven and unincorporated Dekalb County have decried the lack of transparency during the process.

One man said the process “smells like a dirty rat” during a public comment.

“Brookhaven prides itself on its openness and transparency, and in the public participation process regarding the annexation that has already been submitted, there were several concerns raised during public meetings. A popular referendum would allay all concerns, so I call upon our partners in DeKalb County to let the people vote on whether they would like to be in the City of Brookhaven,” said Mayor John Ernst.

If both the city and county cannot agree on the referendum question, Brookhaven City Council would vote on the annexation July 25.

If the annexation is approved, Brookhaven would annex the unincorporated area between I-85 and Atlanta city limits west of Clairmont Road. DeKalb County District 2 Commissioner Michelle Long Spears said annexation could cost the county $2 million in tax revenue.

RELATED

Owners of Toco Hill shopping center oppose Brookhaven annexation

Proposed Brookhaven annexation could cost DeKalb $2M in annual tax revenue

Community meeting held to discuss proposed Brookhaven annexation

Brookhaven looks to annex two unincorporated DeKalb Co. neighborhoods

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The new 74,000 square-foot travel center in Sevierville features 120 fuel stations, snacks,...
Largest Buc-ee’s in America opens, offering a whopping 120 fuel stations
Photo of Keara Williams
Woman killed in GA-400 wrong-way crash was rideshare driver, family says
Police seize guns, drugs from man who had over 20 arrests in Georgia
Rapper Young Thug appears in court
Here’s how Young Thug’s attorney is trying to get the rapper out of jail
I-85 southbound in Gwinnett County
Downed power lines bring I-85 South to standstill in Gwinnett County

Latest News

Stolen Lexus IS 250
People accused of more than 50 car break-ins arrested in DeKalb, police say
Police presence at Cumberland Mall
Cobb County police respond to Cumberland Mall after reports of fight in food court
Christine King Farris speaks during the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday commemorative...
Family of Christine King Farris shares they are finding comfort in their grief
Large sinkhole along busy Midtown street
Ponce de Leon Avenue reopens in Midtown after crews repair sinkhole