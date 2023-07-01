Planned Toco Hills annexation could be headed for a referendum

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Brookhaven City Council has approved a resolution calling for a referendum on the annexation of the Toco Hills neighborhood.

The saga began after Toco Hills resident Howard Ginsburg drafted a petition for the city of Brookhaven to annex the area. The neighborhood is currently in unincorporated DeKalb County.

Ginsburg got enough signatures to prevent the annexation from ending up on a ballot, but several other residents of both Brookhaven and unincorporated Dekalb County have decried the lack of transparency during the process.

One man said the process “smells like a dirty rat” during a public comment.

“Brookhaven prides itself on its openness and transparency, and in the public participation process regarding the annexation that has already been submitted, there were several concerns raised during public meetings. A popular referendum would allay all concerns, so I call upon our partners in DeKalb County to let the people vote on whether they would like to be in the City of Brookhaven,” said Mayor John Ernst.

If both the city and county cannot agree on the referendum question, Brookhaven City Council would vote on the annexation July 25.

If the annexation is approved, Brookhaven would annex the unincorporated area between I-85 and Atlanta city limits west of Clairmont Road. DeKalb County District 2 Commissioner Michelle Long Spears said annexation could cost the county $2 million in tax revenue.

