LIVE UPDATES: Scattered strong, severe storms impact north Georgia

(Kyle Grainger, WVLT)
By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: seconds ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A classic summer weather pattern, complete with intense heat and severe storms, has developed across the southeast. Periods of dangerous heat and scattered severe weather are possible through the long holiday weekend.

LIVE UPDATES:

4:44 p.m | Severe Thunderstorm Warnings have been issued for Catoosa, Chattooga, Walker, and Whitfield counties until 5 p.m.

4 p.m. | Scattered showers and storms have developed in the afternoon heat and are building southeastward. The greatest chance of plan-impacting storms is northwest of Metro Atlanta through late afternoon. The chance of storms increases across the metro after 5 p.m. Keep an eye on the forecast, in case storms approach your area. A few storms may produce wind gusts to 65 MPH and quarter-size hail. Every storm this afternoon will be capable of frequent lightning. “When thunder roars, move indoors.”

3:40 p.m. | A Severe Thunderstorm Warning has been issued for Summerville, Trion, and Lyerly until 4:15 p.m.

