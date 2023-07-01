WATCH LIVE: Look Up Atlanta underway with Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, fireworks & more

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - We are live at Look Up Atlanta from Centennial Olympic Park for the nation’s largest metropolitan fireworks show!

This year’s headliner is the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, which is in its 78th season. It’s one of the nation’s leading orchestras, performing more than 150 concerts every year. Alongside the instruments is the volunteer Atlanta Symphony Orchestra Chorus, which has more than 200 people.

Several local artists will also share their music with audiences as part of the Georgia Talent Showcase. Some prominent names include neo-soul singer and songwriter Lola Ladae’, singer and event host Vince Ashton and electric violinist Michelle Winters.

Look Up Atlanta producer Shavannia Williams previews the performances at the event.

Watch along with us right here and on PeachtreeTV throughout the night. We will continue to add photos from all the festivities in downtown Atlanta!

