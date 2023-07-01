YSL rapper known as ‘FN DaDealer’ arrested, charged with murder

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday police arrested YSL rapper Jakobe Moody, 18, also known as “FN DaDealer,” according to the Fulton County Supreme Court.

On June 5, officers responded to 565 Wells St. SW in reference to a person shot and later located a male inside a parked running vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man died after being transported to a hospital, police said.

