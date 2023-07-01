Look Up Atlanta
YSL rapper known as ‘FN DaDealer’ arrested, charged with murder

By Atlanta News First staff
Published: Jul. 1, 2023 at 5:30 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Thursday police arrested YSL rapper Jakobe Moody, 18, also known as “FN DaDealer,” according to the Fulton County Supreme Court.

On June 5, officers responded to 565 Wells St. SW in reference to a person shot and later located a male inside a parked running vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds.

The man died after being transported to a hospital, police said.

