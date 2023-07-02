Look Up Atlanta
2 dead, 1 injured after wrong-way crash on I-20 East in Atlanta, police say

By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 1:23 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two people have died and one person was injured after being involved in a wrong-way crash on I-20 East in Atlanta early Sunday morning, Atlanta police say.

Emergency crews responded to the area of I-20 East near the Hamilton E. Holmes exit around 2:05 a.m. after reports of a crash involving a Nissan Sentra and a Hyundai Sonata.

The driver of the Nissan Sentra and Hyundai Sonata were both pronounced dead by medical personnel on the scene, police said.

According to the Accident Investigations Unit, “the Nissan Sentra was traveling at a high rate of speed going the wrong way on the I-20 Eastbound Expressway when it collided head-on with the white Hyundai Sonata.”

The identities of the crash victims have not been released at this time.

A passenger of the Hyundai Sonata was rushed to Grady Hospital with injuries, police say.

