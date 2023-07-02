2 injured in unrelated Fulton County shootings, police say

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Atlanta police are investigating two unrelated shootings that left two people injured in Fulton County on Sunday.

According to police, a man was shot multiple times in the leg at the Food Mart at 2070 Alison Court SW. Police said the victim was robbed by two unidentified suspects while he was at the store. The victim was taken to the hospital and was alert, conscious, and breathing upon the officers’ arrival.

Police said at approximately 1 a.m. a woman was shot in her ankle at 4687 Edwina Lane SW. Preliminary investigation indicates that this was a domestic dispute that began as a verbal altercation which escalated into a shooting incident.

The woman was transported to the hospital, police said.

Both shootings are under investigation.

Copyright 2023 WANF. All rights reserved.