47-year-old man reported missing in Hall County

Photo of Anthony Guy Smith(Hall County Sheriff's Office)
By Miles Montgomery
Published: Jul. 2, 2023 at 7:56 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has requested the public’s assistance in finding a missing 47-year-old man.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Anthony Guy Smith was last seen around 2 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Mossy Creek Park.

He is described as 5-foot-11 inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information, contact Hall County Dispatch at 770-536-8812, or call 911.

