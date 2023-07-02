47-year-old man reported missing in Hall County

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - The Hall County Sheriff’s Office has requested the public’s assistance in finding a missing 47-year-old man.

According to the Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Anthony Guy Smith was last seen around 2 p.m. on Saturday in the area of Mossy Creek Park.

He is described as 5-foot-11 inches tall and has brown hair and brown eyes.

If anyone has information, contact Hall County Dispatch at 770-536-8812, or call 911.

